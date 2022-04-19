Phillies trade for outfield depth in deal with Milwaukee

Phillies add outfield depth in deal with Milwaukee originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies added some organizational outfield depth Tuesday when they acquired Dustin Peterson from Milwaukee in a cash deal.

Peterson, 27, had been playing for Milwaukee’s Triple A Nashville club, where he had a double and four walks in 11 plate appearances this season. He will report to the Phillies’ Triple A Lehigh Valley club.

The Phils have been looking to build outfield depth at the upper levels of their minor league system after trading away Adam Haseley and watching Mickey Moniak go down with a broken hand on the final day of spring training. The team recently brought back Roman Quinn and he is playing at Lehigh Valley.

MORE: Girardi makes change to Phillies' lineup that could last a while

The team’s outfield depth also took a hit when Odubel Herrera went down with an oblique strain in spring training. He is set to begin a rehab stint at Lehigh Valley and could be activated to the big-league roster during the club’s upcoming seven-game homestand that begins Friday.

Peterson has played a total of 19 games in the majors with Atlanta and Detroit. He has played all three outfield positions and first base in his career.

