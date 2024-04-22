Phillies add Bryce Harper to paternity list, recall Kody Clemens

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies on Monday placed first baseman Bryce Harper on the paternity list as he anticipates the birth of his third child.

Harper, 31, and his wife, Kayla, announced in March that they're expecting another bundle of joy in a joint Instagram post captioned "3 for 3."

The Phillies right fielder has been married to his high school sweetheart, Kayla, since 2016.

The MLB couple are already parents to son Krew Aron, born in August 2019, and daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.

The two kids were seen holding pictures of a sonogram in the carousel of photos in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

The Phillies have temporarily filled Harper's spot on the 26-man roster by recalling Kody Clemens from triple-A Lehigh Valley.