Phillies acquire José Pirela from Padres

The Phillies acquired infielder/outfielder José Pirela from the Padres for cash considerations, the teams announced Saturday. Pirela has since been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Pirela, 29, appeared in just two games for the Padres this season, striking out three times over five hitless plate appearances. While they never found a permanent place for the second baseman/right fielder on the 40-man roster, Pirela performed well during his stint in the Pacific Coast League, slashing a hearty .353/.401/.674 with 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a 1.075 OPS through 242 plate appearances.

In order to clear a spot for Pirela on the Phillies’ 40-man roster, the club shifted right-hander Tommy Hunter to the 60-day injured list. Hunter, 33, saw his 2019 campaign come to a premature end after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm earlier this week.