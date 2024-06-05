Which Phillies should make the 2024 MLB All-Star Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2024 Phillies season has been one for the record books. They have had a share of the best record in the game since the second week of the regular season. Several players have played head-and-shoulder above all others at their respective positions.

Voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game opens at noon today. Let’s take a look at the Phillies players who are deserving of All-Star consideration, in no particular order.

SP Ranger Suarez

You could make the argument that not only is Suarez a lock to make the roster, but he should get the ball as the game’s starter for the National League. So far this season, Suarez leads all NL pitchers in wins (nine), ERA (1.70), WHIP (0.80), opponents’ batting average (.167), and opponents’ OPS (.485). That opponents’ OPS mark is the lowest by any NL qualifier since Hall-of-Famer Greg Maddux posted a .482 in 1995.

SP Zack Wheeler

Not to be outdone, Suarez’s Ace-mate in the rotation is in the middle of his own standout season. While leading the NL in innings pitched (80.2), Wheeler ranks in the top five in the NL in strikeouts (91), ERA (2.23), WHIP (0.97), opponents’ BA (.181) and opponents’ OPS (.549).

Last night’s gem against the Brewers (7 IP, 1 ER) was Wheeler’s tenth this season allowing two earned runs or less, most in the National League.

1B Bryce Harper

Amid all the hype surrounding the starting rotation early on, a typical, very good/great season by Harper has kind of flown under the radar. I guess the cat hopped out of the bag when the man won NL Player of the Month for May.

Harper is all over the top five in the NL. He is tied for second in homers (14), tied for third in RBI (44), third in SLG (.522), and fifth in OPS (.898).

One side note – how odd is this – Harper has been a Phillie for six seasons now. He’s won an MVP, two Silver Sluggers, but made the All-Star game just once? It will be twice in a matter of weeks.

3B Alec Bohm

If an All-Star Game was played during the truncated 2020 season, Bohm likely would’ve been there. He is back to hitting at the level at which he played as a rookie four years ago, when he finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting, and should be named to his first mid-summer Classic.

Bohm leads all NL third basemen in batting average (.298), hits (68), RBI (49), doubles (23), and SLG (.474), and ranks second in OBP (.353) and OPS (.827).

RP Matt Strahm

Do you remember Opening Day? Me neither. The Phillies lost to the Braves, 9-3, with the bullpen allowing all nine runs in the final three innings. Among those who pitched that day, Matt Strahm allowed two runs on three hits.

He hasn’t allowed an earned run in the 24 games he’s pitched since Opening Day. 23.2 innings, 11 hits, three walks, 33 strikeouts. Unreal. For the season, he ranks third among NL relievers in WHIP (0.71), K/BB ratio (11.33), K% (39.1) and ERA. (0.75).

RP Jeff Hoffman

A little more than a year ago, any team could’ve had Hoffman, after being released by the Twins. He has been among the best relievers in the National League, and could be among the Phillies representatives in Arlington next month.

Like Strahm, it’s been a minute since Hoffman has been touched up. In his last 22 appearances, he has allowed just one earned run (0.42 ERA) and struck out 27 hitters. Overall, he has a miniscule 1.01 ERA and 34 K in 26.2 IP.