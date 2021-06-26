Phillies make 2 roster moves before continuing Mets series vs. Jacob deGrom originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies backup catcher Andrew Knapp was reinstated Saturday from the 7-day concussion injured list.

Knapp took a foul ball to the mask on June 18 in San Francisco and exited later in the game. He went on the IL the next day and third catcher Rafael Marchan was called up from Triple A.

Marchan heads back to Lehigh Valley with Knapp active.

J.T. Realmuto, who has started 11 of the Phillies’ last 14 games, was behind the plate to catch Zach Eflin Saturday afternoon. The Phils faced Jacob deGrom, who entered with a 0.50 ERA.

The Phillies also made a move to add pitching after playing a doubleheader Friday. They recalled right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from Triple A and optioned outfielder Matt Vierling. It’s the third time this season De Los Santos has been called up. He’s appeared in four games and allowed four runs, and has a 6.00 ERA in 33 career innings in the majors.

Vierling went 3 for 6 in his first taste of The Show.

Here was the Phillies’ lineup Saturday against deGrom. Luke Williams got the start at third base after Alec Bohm went 0 for 6 and committed errors 10 and 11 on Friday.

1. Odubel Herrera, CF

2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. J.T. Realmuto, C

5. Andrew McCutchen, LF

6. Luke Williams, 3B

7. Maton, 2B

8. Torreyes, SS

9. Zach Eflin, SP

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube