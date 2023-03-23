Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins carted off with torn ACL, will require surgery

Rhys Hoskins hit six home runs for the Phillies in the 2022 postseason. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Every MLB team has one desire during spring training: Just stay healthy. Yet the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday were the latest team to lose a player to a devastating spring training injury when first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field due to a knee injury, later announced as a torn ACL.

Hoskins sustained the injury in the second inning. Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows hit a ground ball to Hoskins. The ball bounced off Hoskins' glove as he backed up in the outfield grass. As he pivoted to chase the ball down, Hoskins fell to the ground and immediately started clutching his left knee.

Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact left knee injury.pic.twitter.com/IuT0QdbM0I — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 23, 2023

Hoskins remained down for some time. His teammates surrounding him as EMTs checked on his injury. Eventually, medical professionals determined that Hoskins needed to be carted off the field. Fans applauded for Hoskins as he was carted off.

Hours later, the Phillies announced that an MRI had revealed Hoskins tore his left ACL and will require surgery. No timetable was announced, but such injuries are often season-ending.

Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins underwent an MRI today that revealed a left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear that will require surgery. The recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction. Additional details regarding the surgery, including the date and surgeon, are to be determined. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 23, 2023

Hoskins entering a contract year

The injury comes at a miserable time for Hoskins, who is entering the final year of his contract and was playing for his next big deal. With a successful season, Hoskins likely would've received strong interest on the market. He hit .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs in 672 plate appearances with the Phillies last season.

Even if Hoskins could return late in the 2023 season, it's a devastating development for both him and the Phillies. Hoskins hit six home runs during the team's World Series push last season, and it will be difficult for the team to replace his production at the plate, especially this close to the start of the regular season.