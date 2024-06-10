Phillies 18U summer team competes in Euclid tournament

Jun. 10—Staff Report

The Ashtabula Phillies 18U summer baseball team went 1-1-1 in the Euclid Tournament over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Phillies defeated Mentor Cardinls Red 16U 10-0 in six innings and lost to the Wave17U squad 9-5.

Ashtabula came back on Sunday and tied the Cleveland Prospects 16U team 7-7.

In the win, Gabe Tome (Lakeside) pitched a complete-game shutout. He allowed four hits and struck out five batters.

Offensively, the Phillies rapped out 14 hits, led by Caleb Johnson (Edgewood) with three.

Aidan Hernandez, Tony Hall, Riley Baldwin and Chris Ende (all Edgewood) and Bryce Spurlin (Conneaut) added two hits apiece.

Ende and Hall both ripped triples, while Hernandez, Spurlin, Hall and Baldwin all belted doubles. Baldwin recorded two doubles.

Hall and Johnson also drove in three runs each.

Ashtabula jumped on the scoreboard with three runs in the first inning, then added one in the second, five in the third and one in the sixth to close out the win.

In the second game on Saturday, the Wave overcame a 5-3 deficit with six runs in the fifth inning to post the win.

Hernandez led the Phillies with two hits, which included a double. Spurlin and Alex Sperduto also collected doubles.

Sperduto took the loss. He allowed six runs (three earned) and four walks with one strike out.

On Sunday, the Phillies tallied seven runs over the opening two innings.

The Prospects scored two runs in the second and third innings and three in the fourth.

J.R. Hutchison (Conneaut) had two hits for the Phillies. Sperduto notched a double, and registered one RBI.

Sean Lincoln (Edgewood) garnered a pair of RBIs.

Hutchison pitched four innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Anthony Ciesicki (Edgewood) went a scoreless inning and gave up a walk with one strikeout.

The Prospects also have a local connection with Jefferson players on the team.

Devin Salinas and Tate Hudson had one hit each. Salinas belted a double, and posted two RBIs.

Logan Padgett started and went 1.1 innings.

He gave up seven earned runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Phillies (4-4-1) are off for two weeks.

They are scheduled to play on June 22 in Lyndhurst.