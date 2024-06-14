Phillies 15U, 11U baseball teams gaining experience this summer

Jun. 14—Staff Reports

Summer sports are a chance for teams and players to improve in their particular sport.

The Ashtabula Phillies 15U and 11U baseball teams are looking to develop players, learn and get experience.

The 15U team includes: Javion Swanson, Jayden Hommes, Nathaniel Sova, Connor Koski and Tristan Westerfield, Lakeside; Dominic Hall and Juliana Mokri, Edgewood; John Miller, Andrew Miller, Carlo Fasano and Chase Clutter, Saint John; Brady Wright, Geneva and Gavin Miller and Michael Riffle, Jefferson.

"We want to be competitive and try to make it to the final day of tournaments," coach Andy Clutter said.

The Phillies compete in the Ohio Prospects League East Division with the DNA Raiders, Bees Baseball, Cleveland Whitecaps (RZ) and Diamond Boys Showcase.

Ashtabula plays a variety of competition from the Cleveland area, including teams from the west side suburbs.

Clutter has an ERA of 3.00, but opposing batters are hitting less than .200 against him.

The coach has been impressed with Westerfield on the mound.

Clutter and Riffle have been solid with the bats.

Ashtabula's season will go until July 20.

Most of their games are on the road.

When they are at home, the Phillies play at Edgewood High School.

Meanwhile, the 11U team consists of players from Edgewood, Conneaut,

Pymatuning Valley and Madison.

Remy Tirado, Lucas Wilson and Zayden Wick are representing Edgewood; Vinny Todaro, Herbie Kelly, AJ Pasanen, Drew Eaton and Jack Joslin, Conneaut; Tucker Compan, Gabe Anslow and Cooper Compan PV and Carson Mason and Easton Klimko, Madison.

"We want to get them comfortable, learn the game and have fun," Phillies coach Tony Pasanen said. "These boys are excellent athletes."

Ashtabula plays in the Ohio Prospects League National East Division with the B2 Bulls (SW), North Coast Rebels, Rebels Baseball Club, Diamond Boys Club, Diamond Dogs, Young Bucks and Mentor Black.

Home games are played at Edgewood High School. Games remaining include: vs. the Rebels, 1 p.m. on Saturday; Diamond Dogs, 6 p.m., Wednesday; vs. B2 Bulls, 11 a.m. DH, June 22 and Lake Erie Scouts, June 29, 10 a.m. DH.

Even though high school rules are implemented, there are differences with the summer league, including 50 feet from the mound to home plate, as opposed to 60, and the base paths are 70 feet, instead of 90.

Ashtabula is 11-6 so far on the season.

"Our pitching has been solid," Pasanen said. "Defense has been outstanding and our hitting is coming along. I feel like we're making strides."

The Phillies are also

fielding an 18U squad, which is coached by Chris Sperduto.