Despite only being in year two of his 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper's love for the Phillie Phanatic is well-known.



On Friday, the team mascot returned the favor by showing some love to Bryce Harper with his new custom suit jacket.





The perfect suit doesn't exi-



Wait, have we done this before? pic.twitter.com/xpcl3UCraK



— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2020

Let's all take a walk down memory lane since it is #FlashbackFriday and relive the moment when Bryce Harper took his love for Phanatic to the next level on Opening Day with this look: a custom olive-colored suit with pictures of team mascot Phanatic scattered throughout the inside.

This is just a reminder to find someone who loves you as much as the Phanatic loves Bryce. Or vice versa. A bromance like no other.



Now if the Phillies are smart, they'll make these suits available for the fans. If they do, there'll be no competition for the best-dressed fan base in the future.





Stay connected to the Nationals with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Phillie Phanatic returns favor to Bryce Harper with custom jacket originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington