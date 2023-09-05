Philles vs. Padres Highlights
Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa each went deep while Alec Bohm drove in three to fuel the Phillies' 9-7 win over the Padres
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Simanić required two operations and the removal of a kidney after a blow to his abdomen during a World Cup game.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
Can Duke pull off an upset as a double-digit home underdog?
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Ingold's reported deal would make him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL.
Rosas, 18, returns to take on Terrence Mitchell on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Noche UFC card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
After the heartbreaker, which lasted just under four hours, Isner fought tears as he spoke to a packed crowd.