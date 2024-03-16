Philipsen edges out Matthews and Pogačar to win Milan-San Remo for 1st monument victory

SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen sprinted to win the fastest-ever Milan-San Remo and claim his first victory in a “monument” race.

The Alpecin–Deceuninck rider edged out Michael Matthews and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar on Saturday. Philipsen screamed in joy after crossing the line and beamed broadly as he was embraced by his rivals.

“A monument is something you dream of. Milan-San Remo is maybe one of the only monuments I can win and I’m really proud,” Philipsen said. "I had a feeling today that it could be my day, I had really good legs from the start already and I was feeling good. I had the belief in it but of course everything needs to fall in place.”

The race had an average speed of 46.1 kph per hour (28.6 mph). Philipsen finished the 288-kilometer (179-mile) route in 6 hours, 14.44 seconds.

Pogačar was among the favorites after his dominating win in the Strade Bianche at the start of the month and he attacked near the top of the famous climb up the Poggio but he was swiftly followed by defending champion Mathieu van der Poel.

They had a small gap at the start of the twisty descent to the finish but were feverishly chased by a small but illustrious group that also included Tom Pidcock and 2022 winner Matej Mohorič.

All tried to attack inside the final kilometer but it was Philipsen who edged out Matthews by less than half a bicycle wheel.

“It’s hard,” Matthews said. "Obviously happy with the podium but, being so close, it’s bittersweet.

“I think tomorrow morning I’ll be happy with my performance, but this moment right now, being this close to a monument after so many podiums, it’s hard.”

The 26-year-old Philipsen won four stages in last year’s Tour de France to take his tally to six in the French Grand Tour. He has also won three stages in the Spanish Vuelta.

The Milan-San Remo is the first of the five monument races of the season, followed by Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Tour of Lombardy.

