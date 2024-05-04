Philipps not letting outside noise affect focus

Dan Phillips says he enjoys people writing off St Johnstone as they look to secure Premiership survival.

The Trinidad and Tobago midfielder has been a key performer for Craig Levein's side, who currently sit 10th, one point above the relegation play-off.

“I like when people are giving us a bit of stick or are against us," Phillips said.

“Whatever position you are in, you have to spin it to suit you. If we were looking up the way we would still be thinking we have got something to chase.

“The position we are in now, we have to think we are fighting. Every point we get is really important.”

With Levein already confirming Phillips is unlikely to stay at the club beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer, the 23-year-old says he's not focusing on the future.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. I haven’t seen any speculation," he added.

"I am only focused on the season here and making sure we have a good end to the season.”