Tropical storm remnants sweeping Maritimes with gusty winds, rain

The remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe are making for a rough start to the long Thanksgiving weekend across much of the Maritimes.

The remnants of Philippe will arrive just three weeks after Lee hit many of these same communities with high winds and rough seas that led to major power outages and coastal flooding.

While this weekend’s storm will be much less severe than Lee, the combination of rain-soaked soils and gusty winds could lead to localized power outages.

A tropical cyclone statement for parts of Nova Scotia warned of heavy rainfall and powerful winds associated with Philippe and a deep trough of low pressure for Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend impacts from Philippe

The system’s impacts arrived in the Maritimes on Saturday and will pick up in both coverage and intensity through the overnight hours.

The centre of the system is expected to come ashore early Sunday morning between the southwest Maritimes and New England. Before then, however, impacts will be felt as early as Saturday evening.

Heavy rain will gradually spread across the region through Saturday evening. Widespread wind gusts of 80-100 km/h are expected across the Maritimes, developing overnight Saturday into Sunday.

We could see more than 50 mm of rain in southwestern Nova Scotia and along New Brunswick’s western border with the states. Localized amounts could exceed 80 mm. Communities at risk of the heaviest rains include Yarmouth, Saint John, Fredericton, and Edmundston.

As with the winds, the waves and storm surge are not expected to be as bad as Lee, but the same stretch of coast impacted by Lee will be affected by Philippe.

"There could be some wave overwash and minor to moderate coastal flooding depending on the timing of conditions with high tide during the very early morning hours Sunday," the CHC warns.

By Sunday, the system moves inland like a typical fall storm with rain and winds for the Maritimes. Newfoundland is not expected to be impacted by this storm as it tracks backwards into Quebec, tugged inland by a powerful trough associated with the polar vortex.

Gusty easterly winds will gradually east across the Maritimes on Sunday afternoon, and a threat for localized power outages will continue.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates about Philippe and your weather in Atlantic Canada.

