Philippe Clement: Rangers offered Thursday staging of Dundee game

Philippe Clement says Rangers offered to play their twice postponed game against Dundee on Thursday and joked they will play "on Mars" if needed.

Wednesday's rearranged fixture was rained off after a second pitch inspection at Dens Park.

Rangers accused Dundee of "negligence and unprofessionalism" and the Tayside club will face disciplinary action after a fifth postponement this season.

"It could've been avoided by playing at another venue," said Clement.

"We were even prepared to play today [Thursday], so soon ahead of the Ross County game [on Sunday]. We offered that option but it was not accepted apparently.

"It was not possible, apparently, to have another venue or to play today at another venue."

The SPFL says discussions are ongoing about the rearranged fixture, including the potential for the match to be played away from Dens Park if required.

Rangers manager Clement, who says he will know by Tuesday at 12:00 BST where the match will be played, insists Rangers' criticism was not directed at his Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty or the club's players.

"That's 30% of the home games postponed this season," Clement said of Dundee.

"I don't remember in more than 30 years football all over Europe that that happened anywhere, so there is a big problem.

"Our mindset is, whatever decisions are made, we go to win games. No excuses around that.

"We will play behind closed doors. If they ask us to play on Mars, we go to Mars, we take the flight, to win the three points. That's what it's about."

Clement highlighted a family who had travelled from Wales for the initial date of the fixture on 17 March and the first rearranged date of 10 April, as well as other supporters who had made lengthy trips to take in the game.

"This is really bad for the image of football in Scotland," he commented. "It needs to be avoided."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Diomande will miss Sunday's trip to Ross County after having a minor operation on Thursday, but is not expected to be out long term.