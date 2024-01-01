Philipp Kurashev with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 12/31/2023
Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 12/31/2023
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
Jaren Hall is out.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
“I kind of focus and do my own path and everyone has their own way to this league,” Jaquez said. “Mine just happened to take a little bit longer than some others and that’s fine.”
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.