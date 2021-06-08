Philip Rivers wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Philip Rivers, who was praised for his dealings with local and national media during his career, is the 2021 winner of the Good Guy Award by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

He retired Jan. 20 after one season with the Colts and 16 with the Chargers.

Rivers, the 17th Good Guy Award winner, is the first member of the Colts’ franchise to win the award.

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award were recently retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Giants cornerback Logan Ryan and Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Rivers earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career.

Philip Rivers wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

