Philip Rivers' wild up-and-down season continues when Colts face Titans on Yahoo Sports app

Philip Rivers has looked mostly finished at points this season. In other games he has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It can change from week to week.

Rivers is interesting at least. When the Indianapolis Colts face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app, the game will probably go as Rivers goes. That has been the pattern of the Colts’ season.

What Indianapolis gets out of Rivers in a crucial AFC South matchup is anyone’s guess.

Philip Rivers starts over with Colts

Rivers entered a new chapter of his career this season. He had spent all of his career with the Chargers. He was an MVP candidate at times. Had he been able to get to even one Super Bowl, he’d have a good Hall of Fame case. But he also had a knack for turnovers at the exact wrong time.

In 2019, Rivers looked like he was at the end and the Chargers seemed to agree. They moved on from Rivers this past offseason, making him a free agent for the first time. The Colts thought enough of him to give him $25 million over one season, even though Rivers will turn 39 in December.

That signing, at times, has not looked too good. Rivers threw two interceptions in a shocking Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw two more, including one that was brought back for a touchdown, against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

The critics were out, and Rivers was eager to see what was being said about him.

“I made the decision last week, I’m going to read. I want to read what they wrote,” Rivers said, according to 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis. “That comes with it. You stink it up, they better write, ‘Rivers better get with it.’

“Not to be motivational, I just kind of wanted to see…I felt like all you guys were pretty dang honest.”

After that Browns game, in which some were wondering if it was time for the Colts to bench Rivers and try Jacoby Brissett, Rivers had two throwback performances.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) leads his team into a big matchup against the Titans on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Rivers has been up and down

Story continues

Rivers played great in a huge 31-27 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing for 371 yards and three touchdowns to save the Colts from a bad loss. The next week he threw three more touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions. Rivers was back.

Then he wasn’t. Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Rivers had 227 yards, no touchdowns and an interception (though the call on the pick was questionable). His flailing tackle attempt on a fumble recovery by Baltimore went viral.

What’s next? Do we get the Rivers who has at times the the past two seasons looked all of his 38 years, or the fearless playmaker who was picking apart the Bengals as he carried his team to a win? Nobody knows.

But it should be entertaining either way.

More from Yahoo Sports: