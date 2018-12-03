Philip Rivers and his wife are now expecting their ninth child

Philip Rivers is having a pretty good year. (AP Photo)

As the Los Angeles Chargers prepared for their Sunday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a piece of happy news came out regarding Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Per ESPN’s Eric Williams, Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child.

I can confirm that Philip Rivers and wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child. Congrats to them both. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 3, 2018





That’s a lot of children! Obviously, power to the Rivers family, who are free to family plan as they wish, especially when the father is pulling in an eight-figure salary. Rivers, a devout Catholic, and his wife began dating in middle school and already have six daughters and two sons.

With this ninth child, the Rivers family will be able to field an entire baseball starting lineup of just their children, and an entire football offense if the parents get involved.

This is even more good news for Rivers, who has probably enjoyed his 2018 so far thanks to a career year on the field. Entering Sunday, the 36-year-old was on pace to set career highs in passing touchdowns and passer rating, as well as post the 10th 4,000-passing yard season of his career and setting records along the way.

