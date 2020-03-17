Philip Rivers on the verge of deal with Colts
The quarterback dominoes are starting to fall.
According to Judy Battista of NFL Network, free agent Philip Rivers is on the verge of a deal with the Colts.
It’s a big all-in move on a 38-year-old quarterback for a team that was on the verge of the playoffs for much of last year, even after the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck.
They just traded their first-round pick for DeForest Buckner and gave him a huge deal to solidify their defensive line, and now they’re trusting a solid young core to an elder quarterback.
