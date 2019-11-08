Philip Rivers throws three INTs, Josh Jacobs late TD lifts Raiders to 26-24 win over Chargers

Josh Jacobs sprung free for an 18-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left to play as the Oakland Raiders pulled out a late 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

A missed extra point by Daniel Carlson following the Jacobs touchdown left the Raiders vulnerable to a possible game-winning field goal drive by the Chargers. But without starting left tackle Russell Okung because of a groin injury, the Chargers struggled to give Philip Rivers time in the pocket to mount a successful final drive as Rivers went 0-for-7 and was picked off for a third time on the night by safety Karl Joseph to seal the two-point win for the Raiders.

Raiders top draft pick Clelin Ferrell had 2.5 sacks of Rivers on the night as Oakland’s defense frustrated Rivers all night. Rivers completed 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rivers was intercepted on each of the Chargers first two possessions of the game – both by Erik Harris – and had two more picks negated by defensive penalties by the Raiders. But the Chargers still found themselves able to move the ball successfully at times against the Raiders defense.

The first interception set up a 40-yard Daniel Carlson field goal to get the Raiders on the board. The second pick was returned for a 56-yard touchdown by Harris as the lead grew to 10-0.

A 16-play drive that took over eight minutes off the clock led to Los Angeles’ first touchdown of the night. Rivers connected with tight end Hunter Henry on a 2-yard touchdown to cap the 77-yard drive and close the gap to 10-7. After a three-and-out from Oakland, the Chargers would take the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run from Melvin Gordon.

Gordon rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers on the night.

The Raiders offense only managed 278 yards of total offense on the night but would finally get things rolling before the half. Their only drive of the half to net more than 10 yards gained covered 76 yards in 10 plays before fullback Alec Ingold caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left in the half to take a 17-14 lead into the break.

Carlson and Michael Badgley would trade field goals in the third quarter as the Raiders held a 20-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Carlson missed a 53-yard field goal try in addition to his late missed extra point.

Another 8-minute scoring drive from the Chargers was capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to Austin Ekeler with 4:02 left to play gave L.A. a 24-20 lead.

But the Raiders offense had one more substantive drive in the tank. Derek Carr led the Raiders on a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Jacobs weaving through the Chargers defense for the game-winning score.

Jacobs finished with 71 yards on 16 carries and the touchdown for Oakland. Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown.