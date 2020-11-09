Philip Rivers has strong words about his interception

There was a major turning point during the Indianapolis Colts’ 24-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens when quarterback Philip Rivers threw an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters.

On their first play coming out of the half and after the Ravens scored a touchdown, Rivers looked deep down the sideline for wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

The throw wasn’t a good one, but it appeared that Johnson broke the pass up. And that’s how it was initially called on the field until the Ravens challenged it. Then it was overturned and ruled an interception.

Rivers didn’t mince his words about the questionable call following the game when speaking to the media.

“It has gotten so really jacked up of how the catch rule is. Nobody that has played any amount of football or that has been around the game watched that and thought that was a catch including the guy that dropped it,” Rivers said. “But you know you can slow it down to milliseconds and you can just make it a technicality about three feet touch the ground even though you know somebody that is sitting back watching who has probably never thrown a football in his life gets to call it.”

Not only was it questionable when Al Riveron explained that there was “clear and obvious” evidence, but the fact that it was initially ruled an incompletion and then changed to an interception was frustrating.

That interception turned the tide of the game. The Ravens had just scored a touchdown and then drained the clock on the ensuing drive to score another touchdown to take a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.

The Colts would wind up running just four total plays in the third quarter on two drives. One of those drives was the interception.

Rivers talked about what made him want to make that throw down the field to Johnson.

“He is not necessarily running wide open by any means,” Rivers said. “He had his back turned which is what really kind of enticed me to throw it. It was just underthrown. It was a poor throw.”

It was a huge turning point in the game and one that didn’t get a great explanation afterward.

Regardless, the Colts have to bounce back on a short week to visit the Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Thursday night.

