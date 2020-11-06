Philip Rivers’ start in Indianapolis and other questions for Colts Wire in Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are on a road trip for Week 9, traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. Indianapolis sits at 5-2, just like Baltimore, and both teams are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture right now.

Where there are some similarities, these two teams look nothing like what the other side remembers. The last time these two teams squared off, things were dramatically different. Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco were the guys under center and Chuck Pagano was the Colts’ coach at the time.

With so much having changed on both teams, I wanted to get the inside scoop about how Indianapolis was faring this season. So, I turned to Colts Wire managing editor Kevin Hickey to answer some of my questions ahead of this week’s game. Below are the questions I asked and his responses.