Philip Rivers has no more to say, others do

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers talking as the team packs up for the season has been a 16-year ritual.

Perhaps the fact that he can no longer assume he’ll be Chargers quarterback caused him to skip it.

According to Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Rivers didn’t talk to reporters Monday as the team cleaned out lockers and dispersed for the offseason.

Then again, Rivers has been talking about his pending free agency and his future all offseason, and after Sunday’s game, he said he hopes to play again, and was open to the idea of doing it somewhere other than Los Angeles.

Those he’s played with can’t imagine that.

“He’s been my quarterback the whole time [I’ve been with the Chargers],” wide receiver Kennan Allen said. “To even think about him playing with somebody else would be tough, just the camaraderie and the connection that we have.”

“I want him here,” tight end Hunter Henry added. “He’s our leader. He’s a Hall of Famer. He deserves that, and hopefully he’s back.”

Then again, Henry’s also set to be a free agent, so perhaps they could still work together, even if it’s elsewhere.