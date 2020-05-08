Philip Rivers named head coach in waiting at Alabama high school

Philip Rivers will have a job once his NFL career is over. In an unusual move, Rivers was named the football coach in waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, according to AL.com.

How is that going to work? Well, Rivers is guaranteed the job at St. Michael once he retires from the NFL. Rivers, 38, signed a one-year, $25 million to play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Rivers could conceivably continue his NFL career following the 2020 season, which would delay Rivers joining St. Michael.

Rivers wanted to take the job to follow in his father’s footsteps. Rivers’ dad, Steve Rivers, was a head coach at Decatur High in Alabama during Rivers’ childhood.

“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said. “I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!”

Until Rivers is ready for that job, St. Michael’s athletic director, Paul Knapstein, will serve as the team’s interim coach.

Going directly into coaching is an interesting decision for Rivers. A number of quarterbacks have considered broadcasting jobs following their retirements. Peyton Manning is constantly mentioned as a possible announcer, Jay Cutler attempted to do it before joining the Miami Dolphins and Drew Brees will reportedly join NBC once his NFL career is over. Rivers presumably could have put his name in that conversation, but decided coaching was the way to go.

It’s unclear how much longer Rivers’ NFL career will continue. Last season, Rivers completed 66 percent of his passes, tossing 23 touchdowns against 20 interceptions.

