Philip Rivers' Meltdown

Philip Rivers completed 71.8 percent of his passes on Sunday. The problem was the 7.7 percent he completed to the Vikings. Rivers’ three-interception meltdown was his third in five games, while he’s been picked off multiple times in 5-of-14 starts. He has finished without a turnover just four times. In a world where Jameis Winston wasn’t Favre-ing and Eli Manning wasn’t swan song-ing, Rivers’ giveaways would be the most famous in the land.

As it is, they are still the most consequential. The Bucs have been out of the playoff race for months. Manning is merely filling in. Rivers was still considered a true franchise quarterback before he derailed in October. Now the 38-year-old is an impending free agent with an arm that is looking increasingly shot. For the first time since turning to Rivers over Drew Brees, the Chargers must seriously confront the idea of starting someone else in 2020.

If it were up to Rivers, you would have to assume he would be back. He loves Southern California so much that he commutes daily from San Diego to Los Angeles. That’s a glacier-melting, multi-hour ride. This isn’t someone who is going to want to caretake for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers could bring things full circle. They made Rivers the No. 4 overall pick of the 2004 draft even though they already had Brees. Re-signing Rivers as a bridge for a rookie — were the draft today, the Bolts would have the No. 9 pick — would make all the sense in the world. But could Rivers put his ego aside? Would that be the only thing that could snap him out of his tranquil California existence?

As the quarterback aging curve has flattened, it’s gotten harder and harder to spot the end for Rivers-level starters. Rivers has made it easier with his flashing red interceptions. Even if this is another false positive — Rivers does, after all, have two 20-INT campaigns to his name — the end is near. In Rivers’ wake figures to be zero Super Bowl titles and one of the most complicated Hall-of-Fame debates of all time.

Five Week 15 Storylines

Dalvin Cook re-injures shoulder, Mike Boone takes over. Slowed since Week 13, Cook was knocked out in Los Angeles, going down in the opening minute of the third quarter. Cook’s troublesome left shoulder was dangling by his side as he was helped off the field by four members of the training staff. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, an ominous sign. With Alexander Mattison on the shelf with an ankle injury, second-year UDFA Boone took over the Vikings’ backfield, rushing 13 times for 56 yards and a pair of scores. Booned entered the game with just eight career touches. The smart money is on Cook missing at least the rest of the regular season as the Vikings try to get ready for the Wild Card round. Mattison will take the Week 16 lead against the Packers’ soft run defense if he can get healthy, but Boone is currently positioned as championship week’s top waiver add.

Chris Godwin latest Bucs stud to pop a tire. One week after the hamstring sniper felled Mike Evans, he got Godwin. The breakout third-year pro was forced to leave in the third quarter of a game where Jameis Winston would go on to pile up 458 yards and four scores. Thankfully all was not lost for those relying on Godwin in fantasy, as he tallied receptions of 62, 38 and 20 yards on his way to 5/121 before departing. That brings Godwin to 1,333 on the season. That is likely to be where he finishes, as the Bucs are playing on a short week with a 1PM ET Saturday kickoff. There will then be little reason to force the issue with Godwin for what would be a dream Week 17 matchup in the Falcons. A special player who has proven he can co-exist with Evans, 23-year-old Godwin is an elite dynasty league asset.

Tyler Lockett finally dusts off the cobwebs. Lockett entered Week 15 with eight catches for 107 yards over his past four games. He doubled that against the Panthers, going 8/120/1 as the Seahawks grinded out a typically strange road victory. Lockett now finds himself six yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign. He will be in excellent position to reach 1,100 yards against the Cardinals, who continue to boast one of the league’s worst defenses. Josh Gordon’s slow re-emergence is another Lockett hazard light, but Sunday is much closer to who he is than Weeks 11-14. Lockett will be a top-18 option for the fantasy finals with top-10 upside.

Anthony Miller continues hot finish with 9/118/1. There haven’t been many bright spots for the Bears this season, but Miller continues to light up the second half. The second-year second-rounder is now the owner of 33 catches for 431 yards over his past five games, getting off the scoring schneid with touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. He drew a ridiculous 15 targets in Green Bay, setting a new career high for the third time in five weeks. A jitterbug compiler capable of ripping big plays, Miller has the looks of a long-term No. 2 receiver, though his advanced age (25) is a hangup in dynasty leagues. For Week 16 he’ll be flirting with WR3 status against the Chiefs.

Kenyan Drake comes out of RB2 hibernation for four-touchdown day. Struggling since his scintillating Cardinals debut on Halloween, Drake became just the fourth player all year to have a four-score day. His 22 carries were the third most of his career, while his 137 rushing yards were a new personal best. As Drake ran wild, David Johnson did nothing, carrying the ball three times for six yards. Drake has committed a hostile takeover of the Cardinals’ backfield three months before he’s due to become a free agent. Proving he is indeed capable of carrying a backfield, 26-year-old (next month) Drake will be an intriguing commodity for the young coaches trying to modernize the NFL running game.

Five More Week 15 Storylines

A.J. Brown stays hot with 8/114/1. The question for Brown had been volume. Sunday he had more of it than he had ever seen, catching a career-high eight passes on 13 targets, five more looks than his previous season best. Brown freed the Titans from their own three-yard line with a 60-yard catch on the second play from scrimmage and never looked back. The sensational rookie has now reached at least 114 yards in three of his past four games, scoring three times in the process. Sunday's 60-yarder and last week’s 91-yard touchdown have helped goose his numbers, but that is something big-play threats/YAC monsters do: Pump up the box score with game-breaking plays. There are still reasons for caution heading into Week 16. The Saints are a foreboding matchup, and the Titans like to ration Ryan Tannehill’s attempts. As was the case on Sunday, however, it’s going to be difficult to limit Tanne’s volume vs. the mighty Saints. Brown is a WR2 with WR1 upside.

Miles Sanders has career day in Washington. Upstaged by Boston Scott in Week 14, Sanders made sure to keep the Eagles’ backfield to himself against the Redskins, clearing 100 yards on the ground for the first time while setting an Eagles rookie record for running back yards from scrimmage (172). Sanders scored via both land and air and contributed a 56-yard run. It was an effort both the Eagles and fantasy owners had been waiting for. Whether Sanders gets to repeat it for Week 16’s all-important divisional showdown with the Cowboys will depend on whether Jordan Howard (shoulder) is finally ready to return. Even if Howard plays, Sanders will be firmly ahead of him in the championship week rankings.

Bengals bring themselves closer to Joe Burrow. Maybe Andy Dalton needed to prove something to himself. Instead, he proved why the Bengals will be moving on in the offseason. Dalton kept challenging Stephon Gilmore and losing, ultimately finishing with four interceptions in a contest where the Patriots’ offense would have allowed the Bengals to make a game of it had Dalton not kept giving it away. It is unreal that Dalton has lasted as long as he has under center in Cincinnati. But all good streaks must end, and 2019 has been about Dalton playing his way out and LSU’s Burrow playing his way in. Even though he’s old for a prospect (23 in January), Burrow has likely locked himself in as the next quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tom Brady falters again, but Pats win easily. Brady faced a team waltzing to the No. 1 pick and came away with only 128 yards on 29 attempts. Brady was sailing passes left and right, including a potential Mohamed Sanu touchdown. Although the overthrow was Brady’s inaccuracy weapon of choice, he also turfed a likely Sony Michel score. The greatest player in league history has now posted a 4.7 YPA or lower in back-to-back starts, and is averaging a Flacco-ian 6.47 yards per attempt on the year. Hardly ideal for a player who actually entered Week 15 leading the league in attempts. With help not on the way, Brady is going to have a hard time cracking the top 20 for championship week against the Bills’ feisty defense.

Odell Beckham remains stuck in neutral. Playing amidst escalating rumor and innuendo, Beckham was held below 100 yards for the eighth straight game, and 12th in 14. He is averaging 65 yards after that number was 88 with Eli Manning last year. He has two touchdowns, his lowest total for any season, including 2017 where he played four games. A looming sports-hernia operation is a big reason why, but so is Baker Mayfield’s stalled development and the Browns’ general incompetence on offense. If Beckham doesn’t force his way out via trade, he is going to need a major upgrade in the coaching department. Still only 27, Beckham isn’t a bad buy low candidate in dynasty. As 2014-16 established, he has as much upside as any player in football.

Questions

1. Is there some reason Cowboys Stadium was designed with a sun death laser in it?

2. Do you realize that is probably the last time we will ever see Eli Manning and Philip Rivers combine for six interceptions in one day? Chills.

3. Is Corey Davis becoming the healthy version of Kevin White?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. CIN), Daniel Jones (@WAS), Mitchell Trubisky (vs. KC), Drew Lock (vs. DET), Jacoby Brissett (vs. CAR), Andy Dalton (@MIA)

RB: Patrick Laird, Kerryon Johnson, Mike Boone, Alexander Mattison, Boston Scott

WR: Anthony Miller, Breshad Perriman, Danny Amendola, Chris Conley, Zach Pascal, James Washington, Greg Ward, N’Keal Harry

TE: O.J. Howard, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Ian Thomas, Jonnu Smith, Cameron Brate

DEF: Broncos (vs. DET), Colts (vs. CAR), Falcons (vs. JAX), Bengals (@MIA), Dolphins (vs. CIN), Jets (vs. PIT), Giants (@WAS)

Stats of the Week

Aaron Rodgers had arguably the best two-game stretch of his career in Weeks 7 and 8. Since, he is averaging 190 yards in six starts.

Via Rich Hribar: Baker Mayfield has the league’s third lowest QB rating with a clean pocket. It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

4.8, 11.4 and 5.2. Those are Drew Lock’s YPAs through his first three starts. Welcome to the Drew Lock experience.

2/29. JJ Arcega-Whiteside’s line as a full-time player for the receiver-desperate Eagles over the past two weeks. A dynasty reassessment is in order.

The Bengals’ opening drive touchdown was their first in 21 games. Free. Joe. Burrow.

Zero. David Njoku’s number of snaps, as he was a healthy scratch. Even with his career trending the wrong way for multiple years now, the 23-year-old remains worth checking in on in dynasty leagues.

Awards Section

Week 15 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Jameis Winston, RB Kenyan Drake, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Julio Jones, WR Breshad Perriman, WR Jamison Crowder, TE George Kittle

Tweet of the Week, from Arif Hasan: It's wild that Mike Tomlin has gotten this far with Itchy and Scratchy at quarterback.

The, While Absolutely Hilarious, This Was Probably A Wee Bit Overly Punitive Award: The refs’ initial failure to acknowledge Dak Prescott’s desire to “defer.”

The Least Inspiring 11-3 Team Award: The Patriots and Packers taking turns holding each other’s beer.

The Are You Aware People Can Actually See This Award: Daniel Snyder.

The Only 130 Games Left Award: Jon Gruden.