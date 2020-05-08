Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is signed for the 2020 season and he hasn’t made any decisions about whether he’ll keep playing in 2021, but it looks like he knows what he’ll be doing when he does hang up his helmet.

Rivers said when he signed with the Colts that he looked forward to coaching his kids and other kids once he’s retired. On Friday, he announced that he will become the coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Fairhope, Alabama when he’s done playing.

“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said, via AL.com. “I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out.”

The school’s athletic director will serve as football coach until Rivers decides to switch careers.

Philip Rivers lines up a high school coaching job for after he retires originally appeared on Pro Football Talk