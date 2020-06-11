Philip Rivers learning offensive system, teammates

Philip Rivers hasn’t put on a Colts uniform yet, but he is getting comfortable in his surroundings, with his receivers and with the team’s offense.

Rivers, who has moved his family to Indianapolis, is working with tight end Jack Doyle, receiver Parris Campbell and center Ryan Kelly, among others.

“It’s important to all our guys that we get together and get some work done, because we’ve got some great work done in the meetings,” Rivers said Wednesday, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “But certainly, I haven’t met many of these guys in person much less thrown them a pass or had a person-to-person conversation. The few sessions we’ve had I really feel like we’ve gotten a lot out of these Zoom meetings.

“We start throwing and it really doesn’t feel like the first time once we get out there, because we really have been in some ways speaking the same language, depending on how long the player has been here, maybe years.”

Rivers has run Frank Reich’s system since 2013, so he has a familiarity with it. He went into the virtual offseason knowing more than 85 percent of the offense.

Reich and Rivers worked together for three seasons with the Chargers, and Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni also was on the Chargers’ staff.

“I do know the scheme, but there’s always tweaks when you haven’t been with guys,” Rivers said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “It’s been longer with Frank than Nick. Different terminology. I remember calling things this, now we’re calling that. I feel like that’s been good for me. As far as studying playbook stuff, I haven’t had to do that in a long, long time. That’s been fun to do. Kind of a challenge.”

Rivers, 38, turned the ball over 23 times last season, third-most in the NFL, but he still believes he has some good football left in him. Rivers heard the whispers after the season that he was done, and it has him motivated to prove otherwise.

“At times what may have aggravated me a little bit last year was [critics saying] that I couldn’t play anymore,” Rivers said. “When you heard that, it bothered me because I wanted to go, ‘Shoot, let’s go turn on the tape and watch all the good things.’ There were some bad plays. Certainly some throws I want back and certainly some very costly mistakes. I own up to all those. There was so much good and I had some throws last year that were probably as good as I’ve had my whole career. I knew. So I didn’t feel like I had to sell that to anyone. But at the same time, it did aggravate you little bit. I think it’s OK to be aware. I’m one of those guys that likes to be aware.”

Philip Rivers learning offensive system, teammates originally appeared on Pro Football Talk