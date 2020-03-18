Philip Rivers fired up about his new start in Indianapolis

In the “other” future Hall of Fame quarterback transaction Tuesday, the Colts agreed to a one-year deal with Philip Rivers.

But Rivers doesn’t necessarily view it as a short-term rental.

The longtime Chargers quarterback told Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network that he hoped his second chapter was “much longer than that“, and that he feels like he has several more years of football left in him.

Previously, he’s said it was “a two-year maximum,” acknowledging that if it didn’t go well in the first one he might be finished.

The 38-year-old father of nine also said he was moving the entire family to Indiana, and professed his love of the movie Hoosiers, so he’s giving every indication this isn’t just a drive-by.

Signing Rivers to a short deal gives the Colts flexibility in the future, whether the experiment works or doesn’t. And considering his apparent football fit (the ability to move the ball downfield wasn’t Jacoby Brissett‘s strength), and a very good offensive line to protect an aging and less-mobile quarterback, you can see why they might be excited.

General Manager Chris Ballard has been a good steward of a big pile of cap space (unlike his predecessor), giving him the ability to make big deals such as signing Rivers and trading for DeForest Buckner, adding to what was already a solid core of young players.

