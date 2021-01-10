Philip Rivers: Decision on next year “not that easy”

When Colts quarterback Philip Rivers met the media after Saturday’s 27-24 loss to the Bills, the first question he faced had nothing to do with the game.

Rivers was asked if he’d come to a decision about whether or not the game will be the final one of his NFL career.

“No, it’s not that easy,” Rivers said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t go this route with an answer often, but I think this probably sums it up. Whatever God’s will is for me and my family, if it’s here in Indy playing another year then we’ll be here. And if it’s not, I’ll be on the sidelines with a ball cap coaching the heck out of a high school football team down in south Alabama. Whatever God’s will is is what I want to happen, and I’ll be fine with that. Obviously, if I go on and on with that answer, it’ll be nothing but a bunch of emotion talking. At the end of the day, that’s clearly what will guide the decision.”

Rivers did get a bit emotional later in the session while talking about the bonds he made with his teammates during his first year with the Colts. He called it a “special team to be a part of” and that he believed they could have made a long run this year, which may wind up factoring into his call about playing in 2021.

