Philip Rivers could find a home in the ESPN booth

We don’t know where soon-to-be free agent quarterback Philip Rivers will land in 2020, but it’s possible that it could be in the booth, rather than on the field.

The same New York Post report that says ESPN would like to pair Al Michaels with Peyton Manning also says that ESPN has shown interest in Rivers.

It’s possible that Rivers could be the fallback option if Manning spurns ESPN, but at this point much seems up in the air on the Monday Night Football front.

The 38-year-old Rivers is hitting free agency after a season in which he started all 16 games for the Chargers and completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,615 yards. Although Rivers has been a bit overlooked in a year when Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Dak Prescott are all heading into free agency, he’s likely to have suitors — both among NFL teams looking for a starting quarterback, and among television networks looking for a broadcaster.

