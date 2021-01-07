Philip Rivers' chances to win it all are dwindling, as Colts start playoffs vs. Bills on Yahoo Sports app

Philip Rivers turned 39 years old in December. He’s not going to ignore the obvious.

Time is running out in his football career. Tom Brady had a great season at 43 years old, so maybe Rivers has a few years left. But Brady is an anomaly.

Rivers is on a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe he’s back next season. The Carson Wentz discussion involving Indianapolis will be fierce. If the Colts move on, perhaps another team will want Rivers. It’s not guaranteed, with another deep quarterback class coming in via the draft.

The Colts face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday to kick off the NFL playoffs, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. Rivers enters the postseason with the stigma of being one of the most accomplished players in the field to have never been to a Super Bowl.

He knows this might be his last shot to change that.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers will play his 12th playoff game in his 17-year career. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Philip Rivers on his future

The Colts weren’t assured of a playoff spot going into Week 17. They needed help to get in and got it from the Bills when Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins. When the Colts weren’t sure if they’d even be in the playoffs, Rivers was candid about last Sunday perhaps being his final game.

"It crossed my mind," Rivers said, according to the Indianapolis Star. "I go, 'Shoot, if things don't go the way you want this weekend, who knows what happens.' I guess it's probably healthy to have that thought because, shoot, you're not guaranteed anything moving forward. But to think it could be the last game, the last game I ever play, certainly. I don't intend it will be, I don't hope that it is, but you have to acknowledge it is a possibility."

Rivers has played well this season. He had 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97 passer rating. That is Rivers’ second-highest rating in a season since 2013. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s back with the Colts. Coach Frank Reich has praised Rivers’ play.

Many players through the years can tell you, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

Colts face tough test vs. Bills this weekend

Rivers advanced to the AFC championship game once in the 16 seasons he spent with the Chargers. He played that game against the New England Patriots despite a torn ACL, and the Chargers lost 21-12.

The Colts’ road this season will be tough. The Bills might be the hottest team in football. Josh Allen is playing like an MVP candidate and the defense has been better lately. They’re coming off a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins. Even if the Colts are lucky enough to beat the Bills, their divisional-round game would be at the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs.

Rivers’ career has been very good. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler. He is fifth all time in passing yards (63,440) and passing touchdowns (421). Yet, he’s not a sure Hall of Famer. The lack of a Super Bowl appearance will be an argument against him. Fair or not, that’s how it often goes for quarterbacks.

Rivers’ career stacks up favorably with the other two QB stars from his draft class, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. Manning and Roethlisberger each have two Super Bowl wins. That will matter to voters.

Rivers might have multiple chances to get to a Super Bowl, but it takes some good fortune just to get to the playoffs no matter what team Rivers is on. He understands that every game could be his last, and he likely realizes that his chances to win a Super Bowl are getting shorter.

