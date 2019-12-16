Philip Rivers admits “uncertainty” about future

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he never considered pulling quarterback Philip Rivers yesterday, despite the fact they’re already out of the playoff hunt and that Rivers had four of the team’s seven turnovers.

But Rivers knows that his future beyond the next two games is out of his hands.

Via ‘Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers admitted the possibility that the next two might be his last two with the Chargers.

“I mean, they could be,” he said. “I don’t necessarily expect that it is or I don’t necessarily think it’s a crazy thought that it will be. I think you just don’t know. . . .

“It’s not solely going to be my decision. That’s where I think that uncertainty lies. We will just kind of have to see. . . . I think with that uncertainty it does add some emotion.”

There have been some degree of talks about keeping him around, but Rivers is 38 years old and coming off a season in which he’s thrown 18 interceptions (three off his career high) and fumbled the ball away three times.

That might create some uncertainty on the part of the Chargers.