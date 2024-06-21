Philadelphia's interest in Paul George reportedly has faded

2024 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks

Apparently, Joel Embiid's on-air recruitment of Paul George during the NBA Finals pregame was not enough.

George has been linked to the 76ers as a potential free agent landing spot since before the playoffs ended, but interest between the sides has cooled, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in pursuing Paul George has significantly waned in recent days, and the franchise is expected to be aggressive elsewhere with its salary cap flexibility and draft capital leading into next week’s NBA Draft, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2024

Officially, Philadelphia and George cannot talk or negotiate yet — under the terms of the CBA he can only negotiate with his current team, the Clippers, right now while talks with the 76ers could start June 30 — but in the tampering world of the NBA the sides will have at least had some groundwork discussions at this point.

Philadelphia is looking for a high-level wing to put between Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, someone who can help lift the 76ers to a title. Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey said after the season, "I would say the biggest need is... someone at the wing who can play and deliver at a high level in the playoffs."

George said on his podcast this week that what matters most to him in free agency is not chasing a championship but "playing the right style of basketball."

Paul George on what he’s looking for in free agency and his future:



“For sure contributing to winning basketball. I mean at this point… It’s not even about… Like people are saying, ‘chasing a championship.’ Like, it’s not that. But it’s playing the right style of basketball is… pic.twitter.com/N2TpSP9g2a — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 19, 2024

“I mean, for sure contributing to winning basketball... People are saying, ‘chasing a championship.’ Like, it’s not that. But it’s playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing.”

For George, what is the "right style of basketball?" Last season — next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard — he was an All-Star who averaged 22.6 points a game with his highest shooting efficiency ever (61.3 true shooting percentage), and while his usage rate was down slightly he had a strong defensive performance. George finished just two spots back of making an All-NBA team this past season.

Why might the negotiations have fallen off?

George might be close to a deal to stay with the Clippers, which could be announced at any time.

It could be the number of years being offered. The Clippers are known to only want to offer George, 34, three years guaranteed and he was looking for at least four. If Philly also only put three guaranteed years on the table, that could be an issue. Same with money, the Clippers offer was reportedly a little below the max and if the 76ers offer was in the same ballpark, that could give George pause.

George also said on his podcast that "players talk" about teams and organizations, and Harden has called Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey a liar and has badmouthed him publicly. Could Harden's thoughts have influenced George?

Could another team with cap space looking for veteran wing play and shooting — hello Orlando — have jumped in the mix, and that has cooled talks with other teams?

Maybe this is all just the ebbs and flows of negotiations, maybe George and the 76ers will come back around and strike a deal.

However, more likely it seems like George and the 76ers will not be getting together this summer.