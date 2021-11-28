Philadelphia at New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Philadelphia at New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (5-6), New York Giants (3-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Philadelphia at New York Giants Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The running game is on fire.

Jalen Hurts is cranking up yards in chunks, the return of Miles Sanders has helped an already interesting and versatile backfield, and it’s all working with the league’s second-best ground game with well over 200 yards in three of the last four games/

Can the Giants stop the run? Not really.

It doesn’t get gashed too badly, but Philadelphia should be able to balance things out a bit and keep things moving however they want.

The Giant D needs takeaways, and the Eagles don’t give up the ball with just two turnovers in the last four games. but …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why New York Giants Will Win

New York needs to try getting its own ground game going.

Saquon Barkley will be on a pitch count – as always – but enough other parts are helping out enough to keep things moving against an Eagle D that got hit a bit by New Orleans and isn’t good enough on third downs.

Daniel Jones can move a bit, too, the passing attack should go for at least 200 yards against the porous Eagle secondary, and …

– NFL Week 12 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all about holding up deep into the second half when Hurts really starts to get rolling.

There’s just enough of a commitment to the passing attack for Hurts to spread the ball around, but again, stop the run, stop the Eagles.

It won’t happen.

Philadelphia will get their 200 yards, they’ll control the clock and make Jones press a bit, and the playmakers won’t be there to keep up.

Story continues

The Giants would love to run, but it won’t be able to.

Philadelphia at New York Giants Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 30, New York Giants 23

Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings