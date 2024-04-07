Philadelphia wide receiver Jalil Hall announces a June decision date with Rutgers football in the mix

Jalil Hall is down to five schools with a commitment date coming in mid-April. Rutgers football is among the programs in the mix for Hall.

On Saturday, Hall posted on social media that he will be making his college commitment on June 29. Rutgers is one of five programs that Hall will consider.

A 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver from Monsignor Bonner (Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania), Hall is one of the top offensive playmakers in the region.

He is a three-star recruit who is the No. 69 wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports. In Pennsylvania, he is the No. 16 player in this class.

The five schools that Hall will make his decision from at Syracuse, West Virginia, Rutgers, Maryland and Duke.

Hall was offered by Rutgers last June following a workout on campus. The offer came directly in a meeting with head coach Greg Schiano.

“I sat down in coach Schiano’s office with my family and he told how me (that) he loved (the 40 time). He said what he would like to see from me and I delivered that to him,” Hall said last June in an interview with Rutgers Wire. “He also said that that moment right there showed him what type of person I am and why he could see me being in his program as an elite player. “It felt great. I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity.”

Hall also holds offers from programs such as James Madison, Nebraska, Temple and Virginia Tech among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire