Philadelphia vs. Cleveland: 7 Eagles we want to see more of in Preseason Week 2

We’re now just five hours away from the Eagles’ second preseason game of the summer, with Philadelphia hosting the Cleveland Browns after two days of joint practice.

With starters and critical contributors participating in two intense sessions, Thursday night will be about select rookies, and veterans looking to perform well in front of the home fans and NFL Network.

There are roster battles and depth charts to sort, and we’re looking at seven Eagles we want to see more of in Week 2.

Cleveland logged five catches on 10 targets for 68 yards.

A wide receiver at Florida during Brian Johnson’s stint as offensive coordinator in Gainsville, Cleveland caught a 27-yarder from McKee on his first pass of the game.

His hot streak continued during the joint practices.

Brown finished with a game-high nine solo tackles.

His physicality and penchant for being around the football stood out, and everyone in Philadelphia wants to see more.

McKee completed 50% of his passes on Saturday, but it was his feel for the game and moxie in the pocket that left Eagles coaches impressed.

The rookie from Stanford completed 10 of 20 passes for 148 yards, with five throws over 15+ yards.

We’re looking for more big-time throws from McKee.

Steen was strong at the point of attack while starting at the left tackle spot, and then sliding down to right guard.

K'Von Wallace

Wallace brought a physical presence to the defense last and week and after another impactful week of practice, we want to see the former Clemson star lockdown a starting job.

Goodrich had three tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended, while being a standout on special teams.

Ricks has two passes defended and a spectacular 31-yard pick-6 off Anthony Brown in the fourth quarter.

Ricks plays at one of the deepest position groups on the Eagles roster, and another solid performance could make things interesting.

Sermon had 21-yards on nine carries against Baltimore and one rushing touchdown. With the running back compeition really tight, Sermon needs a solid performance.

Penny had nine carries for 34-yards running behind the second team offensive line, and we’re looking for more of the hard-running, one-cut style.

Johnny King

King had one reception for 33-yards in the loss to the Ravens and we want to see the big wide receiver expand on that performance.

Ngata had one reception, for 4-yards in the preseason opener against the Ravens and the former Clemson wide receiver needs a solid outing after Tyrie Cleveland’s explosion.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire