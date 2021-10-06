Philadelphia vs. Carolina: 15 Eagles who need a big game in Week 5

The Eagles are set to travel down 85-South for a winnable matchup against the Panthers (3-1), who are looking to rebound from their first defeat of the season.

After getting shredded on defense by the Chiefs, Philadelphia will look to pressure Sam Darnold and Carolina team that could be without star running back Christian McCaffrey.

With Week 5 upon us, here are 15 Eagles who need huge performances on Sunday.

1. QB Jalen Hurts

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws for a completion while falling to the ground during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia goes as their quarterback plays, so it’ll be on Hurts to continue his hot streak and set the standard.

2. Miles Sanders

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has 169 yards on 37 attempts this season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, but only 43-yards per game. As he starts to lose snaps to Kenneth Gainwell, he’ll need to break out at some point.

3. Kenneth Gainwell

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) dives for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles need some type of production from the running back position and with no idea when Miles Sanders will break out, Gainwell needs to be dynamic.

4. DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Panthers selected Jaycee Horn with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and then traded for former Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson when Horn was injured.

Donte Jackson is the starter on the other side and Smith should be able to have success against both players.

5. Jack Driscoll

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

With Lane Johnson’s expected return, Philadelphia can slide Driscoll down to right guard and employ a solid lineup with or without Jordan Mailata.

6. Milton Williams

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) after a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie defensive lineman has to start making plays and with Ryan Kerrigan essentially falling off the cliff, Jonathan Gannon needs Williams to start impacting games.

7. Derek Barnett

Philadelphia needs more pressure along the defensive line and it’ll be on Barnett to start making more plays and fewer penalties.

8. Josh Sweat

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat logged a solid performance against the Chiefs, but Brandon Graham’s absence has all the Eagles defenders thrown off. Sweat signed the new deal and he’ll need to start producing.

9. Fletcher Cox

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Eagles’ highest-paid player is stat less through four games and that can’t continue.

10. Eric Wilson

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Eric Wilson (50) intercepts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even if McCaffrey can’t go, Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman could give the Eagles problems if they don’t make stops at the point of attack. The Eagles have given up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL so far this season and Wilson is a huge reason why.

11. Alex Singleton

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Alex Singleton #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

See Eric Wilson

12. Genard Avery

Philadelphia Eagles Genard Avery (58) in action against Washington Football Team during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The Eagles SAM linebacker has yet to record a sack or any play of significance while registering 14 tackles and only 1 quarterback hit.

13. Darius Slay

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Slay needs a big-time performance and his matchup with D.J. Moore could be just what the doctor ordered.

14. Rodney McLeod

Philadelphia’s strong safety is still recovering from ACL surgery, but Jonathan Gannon badly needs his captain to lead an embattled defense.

15. Anthony Harris

Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Harris has 30 tackles through four games, but no forced fumbles or interceptions. He was brought to Philadelphia to inspire turnovers and it’s yet to happen.

