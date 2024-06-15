Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Preview, predictions and lineups

The latest installment of Major League Soccer sees Inter Miami travel up north to take on Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Subaru Park.

The hosts just haven't been able to buy a win in their last three matches with three straight draws against Charlotte FC, Toronto FC and CF Montreal. However, Jim Curtin's team are still in eighth place in the Eastern Conference table with 20 points from 16 matches.

It will be an interesting contest as the visiting Herons will be without several key players including the one and only Lionel Messi. After Miami's impressive run of form throughout April and May, the south Florida side have stumbled in their last two contests with a 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United and a chaotic 3-3 draw vs St Louis a fortnight ago. Still, the Herons are the team to beat in the Supporters' Shield race having collected 35 points from 18 matches.

Here's 90min's guide to Philadelphia vs Miami.

What time does Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami kick-off?

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Philadelphia Union 1-4 Inter Miami (15 August 2023) - Leagues Cup

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami on TV and live stream

Philadelphia Union team news

Jim Curtin has a host of players that are unavailable for the clash against Miami with players out through injury and international duty.

The likes of Andre Blake and Julian Carranza are both dealing with knee injuries and are on track to return later this month, while Jack Elliott was issued a one-match suspension after being shown a second yellow card in the draw vs Montreal.

In terms of international play Jack McGlynn and Nathan Harriel are set to join the USA U-23 team for the Summer Olympics, while Daniel Gazdag is headed to Euro 2024 with Hungary.

Jose Martinez and Damion Lowe will join up with their respective Venezuela and Jamaica national teams for this summer's Copa America.

Philadelphia Union predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union predicted lineup vs Inter Miami ( 4-2-3-1 ): Semmle; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Flach, Wagner; Bueno, Bedoya; Donovan, Sullivan, Anderson; Uhre.

Inter Miami team news

Like Philadelphia, Miami also have a handful of players that will be competing in Copa America this summer with a couple out through injury.

Messi will be with the Argentina national team for most of the summer for Copa America, and the same can be said for David Ruiz with Honduras and Matias Rojas with Paraguay. Young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi was also called up to the USA U-23 team for their final training camp ahead of the Summer Olympics.

On the injury front, Diego Gomez is nearing a return to the mix after working his way back from an ankle injury. Ian Fray is also close to making his season debut after suffering a knee injury in July of last year.

Veteran defender Serhiy Kryvtsov appeared to have suffered a knock in the 3-3 draw vs St Louis, and his status is up in the air.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Philadelphia Union ( 4-3-3 ): Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Sailor, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Redondo; Afonso, Campana, Taylor.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami score prediction

Both teams might not be feeling as confident as they usually do with so many players missing from their squads. But both sides have a few players that can make something happen out of nothing.

It's shaping up to be a rather dull affair at Subaru Park, as one goal just might be enough for either team to come away with three points. Leo Campana will get the nod up front and get on the scoresheet to lead Miami to victory.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0-1 Inter Miami