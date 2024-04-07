Philadelphia takes on San Antonio, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (43-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-58, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -6.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits San Antonio aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Spurs are 10-28 on their home court. San Antonio is second in the NBA with 29.9 assists per game led by Tre Jones averaging 6.1.

The 76ers are 21-18 in road games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Spurs' 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 114.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 119.0 the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 133-123 on Jan. 23. Joel Embiid scored 70 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is averaging 19.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: out for season (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out for season (foot), Keldon Johnson: day to day (foot), Dominick Barlow: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Mo Bamba: out (illness), Tobias Harris: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.