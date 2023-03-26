Philadelphia safety has Penn State high on his list in 2024

Penn State head coach James Franklin has made no secret just how valuable he believes the Philadelphia area can be for Penn State’s recruiting efforts. The region has produced more and more college football talent over the years and Penn State has made a push to be one of the top schools recruiting the area. And as things stand right now, Penn State has made a good impression on one recruit potentially on the rise in his recruiting process.

Kahmir Prescott, a three-star safety in the Class of 2024 from Philadelphia’s Northeast High School, has a clear interest in Penn State, and the Nittany Lions may be in a favorable spot in his recruiting process.

“I feel like Penn State shows the most interest and I feel that place fits me best,” Prescott said to 247Sports while attending a recruiting event in Texas over the weekend. “I love the atmosphere. I love the way they coach. I like the way they interact with kids and they show love like a family around there.”

When it comes to the schools giving Penn State the biggest run on the recruiting trail for his commitment, Prescott mentioned a Big Ten school and two other regional recruiting foes.

“Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Boston College is the current competition,” Prescott said. “Badgers are up next for a visit.”

Penn State was among the first schools to extend an offer to Prescott, doing so in January 2022. Boston College was the first school to extend an offer back in October 2021. Wisconsin is the most recent school to extend a scholarship offer with one coming Prescott’s way in February of this year. Texas A&M has also handed out a scholarship offer this year.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire