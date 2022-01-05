Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts urges NFL to act over Washington barrier collapse

Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

In an open letter, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has called on the NFL and the Washington Football Team to improve safety measures at FedExField after a railing collapsed at the stadium on Sunday.

In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the field after the game in Landover, Maryland. Visiting Eagles fans reaching out for a high five were sent tumbling to the ground after a barrier gave way. Hurts has now asked “what follow-up action is being considered” after the incident.

“Many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed,” Hurts wrote. “Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.”

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved,” the 23-year-old added. “I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media.”

“I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future,” Hurts continued. “What happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk.”

A spokesperson for Washington has said the team president, Jason Wright, has responded to Hurts’ letter. In a statement released after the incident took place, the team said: “to our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord.

“We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured,” the statement added. “The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.” However, some of the fans involved have disputed WFT’s claim that they were offered a medical evaluation.

On Tuesday, the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters after Hurts’ letter. The Eagles won Sunday’s game at FedExField by 20-16, helping clinch their spot in the playoffs.