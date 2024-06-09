Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: How to watch the MLB in London Series today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets this weekend in London. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

MLB fans, are you ready for the third stop of the 2024 MLB World Tour? This weekend, MLB visits Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the two-game MLB London series. This season, two long-time rival teams will take the field in London: the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. The action continues this Sunday, with the first pitch of Game 2 scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET. Sunday's Mets vs. Phillies game will air on ESPN. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the Mets vs. Phillies game in London this afternoon.

How to watch the Phillies vs. Mets London Game 2:

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT

Location: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London, UK

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo and more

When is the 2024 MLB in London series?

The two-game MLB World Tour: London Series between the Phillies and the Mets continues this Sunday, June 9, with the first pitch of Game 2 scheduled for 3:10 p.m. BST/10:10 a.m. ET.

Which MLB teams are playing the MLB London Series this weekend?

The MLB World Tour: London stop will see the rival Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets face off at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this weekend. The Mets will be the designated “home team” for Game 1, and the Phillies will be the “home team” for Game 2.

What channel is the Mets vs. Phillies game on?

The first game of the MLB London two-game series will air on FOX in the US. The second game will be on ESPN.

How to watch the Mets vs. Phillies game live without cable:

MLB London Series schedule:

June 8, 2024

Game 1: 1:10 p.m. ET (FOX)

June 9, 2024

Game 2: 10:10 a.m. ET (ESPN)

More ways to watch the MLB London Series:

