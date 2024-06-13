Philadelphia Phillies star beginning rehab assignment in Reading

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh will begin a rehab assignment Thursday night with the Reading Fightin Phils (AA).

Marsh worked out with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last weekend and moved to working out with Reading.

Marsh strained his right hamstring running the bases on June 2 against St. Louis. It was thought initially to be serious, but it was found to be a mild strain. Marsh has posted six home runs this season with 26 RBI and a .265 batting average.

The hope is that after Marsh participates in all baseball-related activities with Reading, he will be ready to go with the Phillies on June 17 for the start of the series against the San Diego Padres.

The Fightin Phils continue their 6-game series with Game 3 against the Portland Sea Dogs tonight, June 13, at 7 p.m. It is the first home game of the series which runs until Sunday, June 16.

