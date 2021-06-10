Philadelphia Phillies rookie makes first MLB home run a walk-off to beat Braves

An eventful week just got even better for Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Luke Williams.

Just days after helping Team USA qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Williams received word he was being promoted to the major leagues. And then in his first MLB start on Wednesday night, he delivered a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

It was even more special for Williams, 24, because several members of his family were in the stands to witness his heroics.

Walk-off win for the Phillies!!! pic.twitter.com/Rht9U2grq4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 10, 2021

"I can't even explain it," an emotional Williams told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the game. "It's pretty awesome."

Williams is the fourth player in Phillies history to have his first career home run be a walk-off.

The Phillies welcome rookie Luke Williams after he hit a game-winning, two-run home run to beat the Braves.

He had made his MLB debut a day earlier as a pinch-hitter, bunting for a base hit and scoring a run.

Williams had hit .352 without a home run in 18 games at Class AAA Lehigh Valley (Pa.) before leaving to join the U.S. squad at the Americas Olympic Qualifying tournament. There, he hit a team-high .444 (8-for-18) with a home run and five RBI as Team USA swept all four of its games to clinch a spot in Tokyo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies rookie Luke Williams hits walk-off for first MLB home run