Philadelphia's Phandemic Krew won't let a baseball season pass without cheering on their team

There are three rules if you want to watch a Phillies game with the Phandemic Krew, a surprisingly organized, semi-official group of fans who gather just outside Citizens Bank Park during every single Phillies game (yes really, we’ll get to that) this season.

No. 1: Wear a mask. No. 2: Make trash, take trash. And No. 3: Don’t blow the air horn between when the pitcher comes set and when the catcher has the ball or else it’s been put in play.

“That one is not a hard and fast rule,” said Brett MacMinn, 44, one of the two founders of the Krew.

Most of the ambient noise on baseball broadcasts this year is artificial. The fake cheers and animatronic audible intake of breath piped in to provide some desperate ambience and distract from just how strange this season really is. Sometimes, though, the unintentional effect is to underscore any live noise — whether that’s chirping from the dugout or a four-letter exclamation of frustration from the field or the air horns outside the center field gate in South Philly.

If you’ve watched a Phillies game in 2020, you’ve heard them. The press box and the broadcast booth are probably 600 feet away from where the Krew sets up just outside Ashburn Alley, but the sound is loud and clear in person and on TV. Drums, cheers, real live applause that makes the stuff on the speakers seem hollow, and of course the air horn, which gained some notoriety earlier this season when Yankees manager Aaron Boone complained that it was distracting his pitchers. (Inspiring the ostensible nod to courtesy.)

Phillies manager Joe Girardi, if you can believe it, has a different take.

“I mean I love hearing those horns, I really do. It makes you feel like you're not so alone,” Girardi said. “And when the horns are going off a lot that means we're doing well, so I like those horns.”

That kind of biased perspective is sort of the point. The Krew claims they’re lending their guys a level of home field advantage that’s hard to come by in a season without a single ticket sold. They’ll tell you to look at the stats, and that numbers don’t lie. With four games left to play, all on the road, the Phillies are 19-13 at home and 8-16 on the road. To the people who just want an excuse to feel like they’re at the game, whether it’s causation or merely correlation doesn’t matter.

Like a savvy first-year manager, Girardi said it’s a testament to Philadelphia’s bona fides as a hardcore sports city. It’s the sort of thing all cities, and managers, like to say. Characterizing an entire fanbase is an inherently flawed and foolish venture, but one of the specific things that stood out to Girardi this summer is that often the Krew stayed at the stadium later than the team did.

“A lot of times when we drive out at night, they're still there with their signs,” he said.

Eventually, they do leave. Oscar Alvarado, 39, the other cofounder of the Krew, goes home to Audubon, New Jersey, and tries to get some sleep before waking up at 4 a.m. to get to his job as a manager at a big-box retailer. Working the early shift has made this experience possible, so he welcomes the insane hours. After work, he’ll head back to Citizens Bank Park to meet up with MacMinn, who is a fourth-grade teacher. They try to be the first ones there and the last to leave every night.

“I only get like, three, four hours of sleep cause I'm always out here. It doesn't affect me, though,” Alvarado said. “This is something I love to do. I mean, this is my passion.”

‘No we're serious, we're coming out’

When Major League Baseball announced that “summer camp” would resume at home ballparks without spectators, MacMinn and Alvarado, who knew each other through the Philly sports collector scene, just assumed fans would descend on stadiums to soak up any atmosphere there was to be had and hopefully sneak a peek of some on-field action.

