Philadelphia Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura put heated exchange behind them

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura put a heated dugout confrontation behind them.

The two were seen feuding during the first inning of Sunday's loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Girardi criticizing Segura following an error and Segura eventually having to be restrained by third-base coach Dusty Wathan in the dugout.

Both of them told reporters Tuesday that it was in the past. Segura said he spoke to Girardi over the phone Monday to make up.

"We love each other," Segura told reporters prior to the Phillies' 8-3 win against the Miami Marlins. "Everything has passed and we're all good. We cleared it up, and at the end of the day, we're here to win baseball games."

Segura added: "I don't want to talk about it anymore I'll leave it in the past. Like Joe said (Sunday), whatever is said on the bench, stays on the bench. And whatever is said in the clubhouse, stays in the clubhouse. At the end of the day, we're all here and we're loving each other and we'll continue to play the game."

Girardi agreed with Segura and downplayed the incident, telling reporters: "Absolutely."

"I told (Segura) I love him," Girardi said. "Every little spat that you have with someone that you love at home, you don't go and tell everyone around you, do you?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura make up after heated exchange