Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is going to be a dad…again! Baby #3 on the way
Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla took to Instagram in a collaborated post to share the exciting news.
The 31-year-old first baseman is expecting baby number three and captioned the photo announcement saying "3 for 3" with a heart emoji.
In the Instagram post carousel, Harper's two kids can be seen on the beach and holding a sonogram that shows their new sibling who's on the way.
Harper has been married to his wife since 2016.
