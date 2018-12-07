The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a new logo for the upcoming season originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

While it's not the announcement Phillies fans have been hoping for, it's something.

In a rather low key post by the Phillies Majestic Clubhouse Store on Twitter, the team announced a new primary logo for the upcoming season.

🚨👀 #Phillies new logo 👀🚨 Men's and ladies tees featuring the new Phils' primary logo available today, only at the ballpark. You likey? pic.twitter.com/UrCoAjY93K — @PhilliesMCS (@PhilliesMCS) December 7, 2018

It appears this logo will take the place of the baseball diamond-shaped logo the team has used since 1992, but there has been no official word yet on that being the case.

Do you like the new logo? It seems if you look at the replies to the tweet, that people dig it.

Frankly, we're all hoping to see something a little different come out of the team store, like a Bryce Harper or Manny Machado jersey.

