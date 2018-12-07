The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a new logo for the upcoming season

NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Phillies on Friday unveiled a new logo on social media, which has us wondering, do you like it? By Josh Ellis

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a new logo for the upcoming season

The Phillies on Friday unveiled a new logo on social media, which has us wondering, do you like it? By Josh Ellis

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a new logo for the upcoming season originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

While it's not the announcement Phillies fans have been hoping for, it's something.

In a rather low key post by the Phillies Majestic Clubhouse Store on Twitter, the team announced a new primary logo for the upcoming season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It appears this logo will take the place of the baseball diamond-shaped logo the team has used since 1992, but there has been no official word yet on that being the case.

Do you like the new logo? It seems if you look at the replies to the tweet, that people dig it.

Frankly, we're all hoping to see something a little different come out of the team store, like a Bryce Harper or Manny Machado jersey. 

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies

What to Read Next