Philadelphia offensive lineman Michael Carroll will visit Rutgers football this weekend

This weekend, Rutgers football will get a visit from one of the highly regarded high school prospects Michael Carroll. The Pennsylvania native is a 6-foot-5 guard drawing plenty of interest from around the country. He already has an offer from Temple, and on Saturday, Rutgers will be looking to show Carroll why his future should include a stop in Piscataway.

According to Rivals, he is a three-star recruit and the 12th-best prospect in Pennsylvania. He has been traveling the country with recruiting visits to James Madison, Boston College, and Maryland. For Rutgers, Carroll would be a welcomed addition as they look to improve offensively.

During the 2022 campaign, Rutgers finished 4-8 and struggled in conference play. Offensively they dealt with injuries and struggled to get the passing game going. Carroll could help make the offense more efficient by giving Rutgers quarterbacks more time to throw the ball.

While his visit is still a few days away, Carroll shared his excitement on social media. In a Twitter post, Carroll said, ” I will be at Rutgers University on April 22 to watch spring practice and a grateful for the opportunity.”

During his college tours, coaches have raved about Carroll’s strength, size, and athleticism. Those traits will be critical as Carroll builds on his high school success at the next level. For the Pennsylvania native, this weekend also represents a chance for him to work on his relationship with the Rutgers staff.

“I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with the Rutgers coaching staff, the offensive line coaches, and head coach Greg Schiano,” Carroll told Rutgers Wire.

For the Scarlet Knights staff, this weekend is one they have marked on the calendar due to Carroll’s talent.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire