Philadelphia not where the Hart is

The trade deadline on April 12 just got more interesting when a report out of Canada stated the Canadian Government will move to change the requirements for quarantine for NHL players from 14 days to just seven.

The 14 days was hard on players coming to Canada as not only did they have to isolate for the two weeks but it ruined the conditioning of the player’s (see Pierre-Luc Dubois). This will allow trades between Canadian and American teams to have a chance this season and while it didn’t matter for players going from Canada to the United States, it sure mattered going the other way.

It should make Monday April 12 another interesting trade deadline day again.

WEEK OF MARCH 29-APRIL 4

4 Games –Buffalo, Calgary, Carolina, Colorado, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Los Angeles, Minnesota, San Jose, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

3 Games – Anaheim, Arizona, Boston, Chicago, Edmonton, Montreal, Nashville, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Vancouver

2 Games – St. Louis

Buffalo, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay and Vegas play four games at home.

Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Minnesota and Washington play four games on the road.

Arizona, Philadelphia and Toronto play three games on the road.

Boston, Nashville and Winnipeg play three games at home.

Any crossed off games have been postponed due to the coronavirus and are expected to be replayed at a later date.

INJURIES

Tuukka Rask is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)

ANAHEIM

Games this week

@ Colorado, vs. Arizona, vs. Arizona

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Ducks continued to build for the future as they acquired Alexander Volkov from the Lightning...Volkov had a tough time fitting in on the Stanley Cup champs but will go from a bottom-six forward to likely a top-six one in Anaheim...Max Comtois leads the Ducks in goals with 10, one better than Adam Henrique...The Ducks were hit by COVID this week as Anthony Stolarz, Jacob Larsson, Ben Hutton and Danton Heinen were placed on the protocol list...Troy Terry has been improving and had a four-game scoring streak end on Wednesday...The Ducks have been using Josh Manson as a seventh defenseman since he returned from a lower body injury this past week and have been going with 11 forwards.

ARIZONA

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Anaheim, @ Anaheim

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Coyotes are really hurting in net as Darcy Kuemper has been week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered on March 7, while Antti Raanta was also placed on the injured reserve list this week with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of action for a while as coach Rick Tocchet said he was week-to-week...That leaves the netminding duties on the shoulder’s of Adin Hill with Ivan Prosvetov as his backup...Tyler Pitlick is out for a while with a lower-body injury...The Coyotes have four players with more than 20 points, including Conor Garland, Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel...Kessel had an assist on Saturday and it was the 500th of his NHL career.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. New Jersey, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Tuukka Rask was attempting to pick up his 300th career win Thursday and was up 2-0 after one period but he was forced from the game with an upper-body injury and the Bruins ended up losing 4-3 in overtime...He may not be able to play this week as it was his first game since March 7...Craig Smith was taken off the COVID protocol list on Wednesday as was David Pastrnak and David Krejci...John Moore underwent surgery for an unspecified injury and is out for a while...Trent Frederic suffered a lower-body injury a week ago but because of the COVID outbreak, did not miss a game...Anders Bjork ended a 12-game pointless streak with a goal and an assist Thursday.

BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, vs. Philadelphia, vs. New York Rangers, vs. New York Rangers

Tired: vs. New York Rangers (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Sabres play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Linus Ullmark should be back at some point this week (and hopefully at the beginning) and should play at least twice with Dustin Tokarski getting in at least one contest...Rasmus Dahlin snapped a six-game pointless streak on Wednesday with his second goal of the season. It has not been a pretty season for Dahlin who was taken first overall in the 2018 Draft but do not forget about him next season in fantasy leagues...The Sabres are 0-14-2 and have lost eight straight regulation time games...They are the worst team in the NHL as they are 6-22-4...For the second time this season, the Buffalo coach staff (or parts thereof) were in self-quarantine and GM Kevyn Adams was the head coach for the first time.

CALGARY

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, @ Vancouver, @ Edmonton, vs. Toronto

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Flames play four games this week including three in four nights...Expect to see Jacob Markstrom play three times with David Rittich starting once...After winning four-of-five games, the Flames look to have reverted to form and have lost three straight, two to lowly Ottawa and have only scored twice in the three contests...Elias Lindholm still leads the Flames in points with 28 in 34 games despite being held off the scoresheet in each of his last three games...Brett Ritchie is out with a lower-body injury...Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals, the only Flame in double-digits.

CAROLINA

Games this week

@ Chicago, @ Chicago, vs. Dallas, vs. Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Hurricanes play four games this week, including three games in four nights...The goaltending situation will be up in the air once Petr Mrazek returns but for now, it’s Alex Nedeljkovic as the starter with James Reimer getting in a game a week...Nedeljkovic is 8-2-2 this season with a 2.05 GAA and a .929 save percentage...The Hurricanes are hanging tough in the Central, as they are three points behind the front-running Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in a hand and three ahead of the third-place Florida Panthers and also have a game in hand...Dougie Hamilton has a 13-game points streak and it is the longest in franchise history for a defenseman.

CHICAGO

Games this week

vs. Carolina, vs. Carolina, @ Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blackhawks have been getting inconsistent goaltending of late from Kevin Lankinen and Malcolm Subban but that was not the case on Thursday as Lankinen stopped all 41 shots in a shutout over the Florida Panthers...Patrick Kane continues to have a great 2020-21 season as he scored and added an assist Thursday to give him 13 goals and 46 points in 34 games...Kirby Dach was a full participant in practice on Monday as he is recovering from a broken wrist in December...There is still no timetable for his return...Alex DeBrincat has a four-game scoring streak and has 16 goals and 33 points in 30 games...Mattias Janmark has 10 goals and 18 points in 34 games.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Anaheim, vs. Arizona, vs. St. Louis, vs. St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche play four games this week including three games in four nights...Philipp Grubauer will play three games with Jonas Johansson playing once...The Avs picked up Johansson from the Sabres this past week for a sixth-round pick and sent Hunter Miska to the minors...The Avs loaned Conor Timmons to the Eagles of the AHL...Nathan MacKinnon scored his 200th goal of his NHL career on Tuesday...Samuel Girard has a goal and six points in his last six games, giving him 25 points in 30 games...The Avalanche blueline is going to be awfully good for a long time with Girard, Cale Makar, Devon Toews and rookie Bowen Byram as their top-four.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

@ Tampa Bay, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, @ Florida

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blue Jackets play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins should share the net this week...Seth Jones assisted on all three goals in the Blue Jackets 4-3 loss to Carolina Thursday and has 20 points in 34 games including seven in his last five contests...Patrik Laine has two assists in his last six games with nary a goal...Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and nine points in his last seven games and has been the Blue Jackets top offensive star this season with 28 points in 34 games...He is tied with Cam Atkinson for the team lead in goals with 12.

DALLAS

Games this week

@ Nashville, @ Nashville, @ Carolina, @ Carolina

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars play four games this week, including three games in four nights...Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger could share the net, although Oettinger has been getting most of the play of late...Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists Thursday and has 15 goals and 32 points in 30 games, surpassing his last season’s total of 31 points in 67 games...Alexander Radulov hopes to return this week if not sooner...He has played in only three games since February 14 as he has had a lower-body injury...Roope Hintz is having a nice season with 10 goals and 21 points in 21 games and is on a four-game points streak...Mark Pysyk was activated from the injured reserve list Tuesday after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Florida, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay, @ Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings play four games this week including three games in four nights...Jonathan Bernier (if healthy) should get at least two starts and maybe three, while Thomas Greiss gets the remainder of the starts...Bernier is day-to-day and has not played in a week...Greiss is 2-14-4 with a 3.51 GAA and a .885 save percentage and was pulled on Thursday after allowing three goals on seven shots versus Dallas...Filip Hronek continues to lead the Red Wings in points with 18 in 34 games...Bobby Ryan scored his seventh of the season Thursday...He started the season with four goals in his first three games but then scored only twice in the next 27 contests before Thursday.

EDMONTON

Games this week

@ Toronto, vs. Calgary, vs. Vancouver

Tired: vs. Vancouver (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers had the unfortunate timing to be in Montreal when a Canadiens player tested positive for COVID, forcing three games this past week to be postponed...They will need to play makeup games and with only six-plus weeks left to go, it makes for a tight finish...Kyle Turris has been activated from the non-roster list...Edmonton has gotten in some practice this week in Montreal and that can’t hurt...Connor McDavid continues to lead the NHL in points with 60, 10 ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl...Draisaitl has a plus-23 rating, the second best in the NHL, one behind Montreal’s Joel Edmundson...McDavid was the second star of the week with four goals and eight points in four games.

FLORIDA

Games this week

vs. Detroit, vs. Detroit, vs. Columbus, vs. Columbus

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers play four games this week including three games in four nights...The Panthers have been splitting the net of late with Chris Driedger and Sergei Bobrovsky so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see each play twice but if one is going to play three games, it will be Bobrovsky...The Panthers were shut out Thursday by Chicago despite firing 41 shots on net...Aleksander Barkov has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury but has been feeling better...Noah Juulsen was sent to Syracuse of the AHL on a conditioning loan...The Panthers have lost three in a row and four of their last five to drop into third in the Central.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

@ Vegas, @ Vegas, vs. San Jose, vs. San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings four games this week including three contests in four nights...Cal Petersen and Jonathan Quick should share the net...Petersen looks to be their goaltender of the future as well as the present as Los Angeles could look to deal the veteran Quick by the trade deadline...If not, Quick will likely be made available to the Kraken for the Seattle expansion draft in July...Olli Maatta is unlikely to play this week as he has an upper-body injury after getting hurt early in Sunday’s game against Vegas...His spot in the lineup has been taken by Tobias Bjornfot...Anze Kopitar continues to play at an impressive level at the age of 33 as he has 37 points in 32 games, the best pace of his career.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

@ San Jose, @ San Jose, @ Vegas, @ Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Wild play three games in four nights as part of their four-game schedule...Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen should share the net...The Wild have won three straight and eight of their last 10 as they are only two points out of first in the West, trailing Vegas and Colorado...Talbot was amazing on Thursday, kicking out all 37 shots in a 2-0 win over the Blues to put six points between them with one game in hand...Matt Dumba returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a lower-body injury...Zach Parise is in COVID protocol...Kirill Kaprizov scored Thursday and is tied with Joel Eriksson Ek for the team lead with 11 goals.

MONTREAL

Games this week

@ Ottawa, @ Ottawa, vs. Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canadiens did not and will not play this past week as there was a COVID outbreak on the team, forcing the NHL to postpone all four games with three coming against Edmonton and one against Ottawa...One of Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia tested positive with the other being a close contact and had to isolate as well...It puts a lot of pressure on the Habs the rest of the way as they will have to make up those four games and possibly others as Montreal will not be allowed back on the ice until Monday at the earliest...Tyler Toffoli was going to be ruled out with a lower-body injury this week but the postponement could get him back in the lineup without missing another game...His 18 goals are tops on the Canadiens while Jeff Petry leads with 27 points in 33 games.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

vs. Dallas, vs. Dallas, vs. Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Rocco Grimaldi had the game of his NHL life Thursday as he scored four times to lead the Predators to a 7-1 win over Detroit. He has seven goals this season and it was his first points in 16 games...The Predators have reeled off five wins in their last six games to get back into the Central Division race...Roman Josi returned to action on Tuesday after missing just over two weeks with an upper-body injury. He has points in five straight games...Matt Duchene has been out of action since March 4 with a lower-body injury and has started skating again. He could return this week...Calle Jarnkrok was named the NHL’s first star of the week with three goals and six points in four games.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

@ Boston vs. Washington, vs. Washington

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Washington (Friday)

Notes

The Devils lost on Thursday to snap a two-game winning streak...Yegor Sharagovich has had a nice rookie season with seven goals and 12 points in 29 games including three goals in his last seven outings...Ty Smith is going to be an outstanding defenseman and the rookie leads the Devils blueline with 18 points in 31 games...Kanne Kuokkanen has five goals and 16 points in 26 contests including four assists in a three-game scoring streak...Mackenzie Blackwood saw his three-game winning streak go by the wayside on Thursday. He gave up only six goals in the three games, on 104 shots as he is 8-9-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .904 save percentage...Don’t forget about him next season as he is a solid netminder.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Pittsburgh, vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Islanders are red-hot, going 14-2-1 in their last 17 games to jump to the top of the East Division standings, two points better than the Washington Capitals...They are getting tremendous goaltending from both Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin who have combined to allow just 73 goals in 34 games...Noah Dobson was taken off the COVID protocol list 10 days after he went on but he will not play until Thursday at the earliest...Jean Gabriel Pageau has 11 goals this season but scored his first in 10 games Saturday...He has been on fire since with two goals and six points in his last three games...Anthony Beauviller has goals in each of his last three games after scoring only twice in his first 22 contests.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Washington, @ Buffalo, @ Buffalo

Tired: None

Rested: @ Buffalo (Thursday)

Notes

Mika Zibanejad certainly loves playing the Philadelphia Flyers this season...He has 12 points in his last two games against Philadelphia as he had a pair of back-to-back three-goal, six point nights just eight days apart...He is up to 10 goals and 26 points in 32 games with 14 points coming in five games against the Flyers...Zibanejad also has seven goals and 17 points in his last seven games as he has turned around his season...Igor Shesterkin returned to action Thursday for the first time since injuring his groin three weeks earlier and made 41 saves in an 8-3 win over Philly...He is 6-7-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage...The Rangers need him to stay healthy and be the number one goalie if they have any hope of catching a playoff spot.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Montreal, vs. Montreal, @ Montreal

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Senators may not play this week as all three games are against Montreal and the Habs are still in COVID protocol as one player tested positive and another was in close contact...Ottawa has been playing quite well of late and have been a thorn in the side of North Division opponents...Although they sit in last place, the Senators have gone 3-0-3 in their last six games...This despite their top three goalies at the start of the season all being out with injuries at this time...Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-1 this past week in two starts and a relief appearance with a 0.86 GAA and a .973 save percentage while Anton Forsberg picked up the overtime loss Thursday, despite making 38 saves on 41 shots against Toronto...Defenseman Artem Zub is a plus-four, the best on the Senators, in 27 games.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Buffalo, @ Buffalo, @ Boston

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Flyers continue to slide down the standings and the big reason is that they cannot keep the puck out of their own net...Carter Hart has given up 15 goals in his last three starts including giving up five on 11 shots Thursday before he was pulled just 2:06 into the second period...Hart was considered a top-10 goalie at worst heading into the 2020-21 season but he has been horrible and finally saw his goals-against-average go over 4.00 Thursday. He has a 8-9-3 record with a 4.04 GAA and a .869 save percentage after going 24-13-3 with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 save percentage last season...Brian Elliott has been just as poor of late, giving up 22 goals on his last 114 shots on goal...Kind of hard to win with defense like that.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

vs. New York Islanders, @ Boston, @ Boston

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Penguins have been getting great production out of Sidney Crosby of late as he is on a four-game points streak with two goals and eight points, to give him 37 points this season in 33 games...Casey DeSmith has been wonderful as the backup goaltender, going 8-3-0 with a 1.93 GAA and a .928 save percentage after a 36-save shutout over Buffalo Thursday...Congratulations to Radim Zohorna who scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut Thursday...Kasperi Kapanen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury...Brandon Tanev has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. Minnesota, vs. Minnesota, @ Los Angeles, @ Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Sharks play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Martin Jones and Devan Dubnyk should share the net...Jones was outstanding against Los Angeles Wednesday, stopping 42-of-44 shots...Logan Couture suffered an injury late in Wednesday’s game against the Kings and is day-to-day...Evander Kane had a pair and is up to 14 goals and 29 points in 31 games including seven goals and 14 points in his last 13 games. Erik Karlsson stated that he was not interested in being a part of a rebuild in San Jose and that comment should endear himself to his Shark teammates. With only two goals and 10 points in 27 games, a problem with the Sharks has to be his production.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blues outshot the Wild 37-11 on Thursday and lost 2-0...In an interesting stat, the Wild’s Cam Talbot made as many saves on David Perron than Jordan Billington did on the whole Minnesota team, nine...Colton Parayko (upper body) is still not ready to return but he has been practicing...Parayko has been out since February 15 and his presence has been missed on the blueline...Robert Thomas returned to the lineup on Monday after missing over six weeks with a broken thumb...He has a goal and six points in 14 games...Vince Dunn scored his fourth of the season Saturday, snapping a 20-game goalless drought.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Columbus, vs. Columbus, vs. Detroit, vs. Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning play all four games at home this week including three games in four nights...Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to play three times with Curtis McElhinney playing once...Vasilevskiy lost to the Dallas Stars Thursday, his first defeat in 13 games...Tampa Bay dealt Alexander Volkov to Anaheim this week for Antoine Morand and a 2023 seventh-round pick...Morand was taken near the end of the second round in 2017 but has done little since...Victor Hedman continues to lead the Lightning in points with 33 and is also tops among all NHL blueliners...Ryan McDonagh suffered a lower-body injury Sunday and is still out of action.

TORONTO

Games this week

vs. Edmonton, @ Winnipeg, @ Winnipeg, @ Calgary

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Maple Leafs finally get back to playing a full slate of games after playing just four times over the last two weeks heading into action on March 29...Frederik Andersen could miss all the action this week with a lower-body issue, leaving the netminding duties in the hands of Jack Campbell...The injury-prone Campbell is a perfect 5-0 this season, giving up only six goals on 144 shots...The Leafs play every other day so theoretically Campbell could go in all four contests but with his susceptibility to injury, it may be wise to play Michael Hutchinson at least once, if not twice, if Andersen is unable to go by the end of the week...Jason Spezza has a goal in each of his last three games and has eight goals and 11 points in 32 contests this season.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Calgary, @ Edmonton, @ Winnipeg

Tired: @ Winnipeg (Sunday)

Rested: @ Edmonton (Saturday)

Notes

The Canucks played on Wednesday and get a week off the schedule as they do not play until Wednesday when they host Calgary...Elias Pettersson has not played since March 2 with an upper-body injury and while he has not skated with the team, Vancouver hopes he is able to return this week although no updates to that effect have occurred...The Canucks were poised to make a move up the standings after winning seven of eight games but a 0-2-1 mark in their last three has stunted their surge...Brock Boeser has 16 goals and 33 points, four better than J.T. Miller.

VEGAS

Games this week

vs. Los Angeles, vs. Los Angeles, vs. Minnesota, vs. Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Golden Knights play all four games at home this week including three games in four nights...Robin Lehner has returned to action and will likely share the net with Marc-Andre Fleury...Fleury has lost his last two games in a row, giving up eight goals on 63 shots but his stats are still amazing as he is 16-7-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .927 save percentage...He was playing too much and the return of Lehner should help...Max Pacioretty returned from a two-game absence Thursday and scored the Golden Knights only goal in a 5-1 loss to St. Louis...Pacioretty has five goals and nine points in his last five games...Congratulations go out to Keegan Kolesar who scored his first NHL goal Monday.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

@ New York Rangers, @ New York Islanders, @ New Jersey, @ New Jersey

Tired: @ New Jersey (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play three games in four nights during a four-game schedule...Expect to see rookie Vitek Vanecek and second-year netminder Ilya Samsonov share the net...Alex Ovechkin has been finding the back of the net of late with eight goals in his last nine games after starting the season with seven goals in his first 19 contests...Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and seven points in his last seven games...Trevor van Riemsdyk inked a two-year contract extension that will pay him $950,000 per season...Tom Wilson completed his seven-game suspension for boarding the Bruins Brandon Carlo and has an assist in his two games since his return.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Calgary, vs. Toronto, vs. Toronto, vs. Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Vancouver (Sunday)

Notes

The Jets play four games this week including three games in four nights so look for Connor Hellebuyck to get three starts with Laurent Brossoit picking up one...Hellebuyck has given up only one goal in his last two games, both victories as he is 15-9-2 this season...It was a career game for Andrew Copp on Wednesday as he scored four times in a 5-1 win over Vancouver...The Jets center became the first NHLer in over a year to score four times, the last being Mika Zibanejad who scored five on March 5, 2020...Paul Stastny played in his 978th game Wednesday, surpassing the career total of his father Peter...The two have the third most points for a father-son duo, trailing only Gordie and Mark Howe and Bobby and Brett Hull.